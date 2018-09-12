Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Communications Director Steve Winn and Executive Director Bob Bixby, as well as Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Initiatives Mike Murphy. They discuss federal investment in children, this year’s budget process, political process reform and another proposed round of tax cuts.
Facing The Future 9/12/18
