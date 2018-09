Matt and Chris talk about the upcoming NBA season, the Pats loss in Detroit and the Tiger Woods comeback story. Plus, Chris takes listeners inside the Red Sox AL East title celebration with Xander Bogaerts, Craig Kimbrel and Andrew Benintendi. Dennis Eckersley also talks Sox, and Yankees stars Andrew McCutchen, J.A. Happ and Luke Voit, and Yankees legend Tino Martinez weighs in on how the 2018 Sox compare to the 1998 Yankees.

