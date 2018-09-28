Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and economist Diane Lim. They discuss the CBO’s analysis of the proposed Tax Cuts 2.0, the latest in the Congressional appropriations process, and they introduce the newest recurring segment, ‘The Economist Mom.
Facing The Future 9/26/18
