Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and National Field Director Phil Smith. They discuss Concord’s updated issue guide for voters and presidential candidates, as well as the Congressional Budget Office June budget review and the state of the federal debt limit.
Facing The Future 7/10/19
