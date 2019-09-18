Facing The Future 9/18/19

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Senior Policy Fellow in Economic Freedom at Americans for Prosperity Alison Acosta Winters and Senior Advisor at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, and Economist Mom, Diane Lim. They discuss the work of PWBM and AFP on economic and fiscal policy and determine that a new “Fiscal Wake-up Tour” is needed.



