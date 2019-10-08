Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Senior Advisor at the Penn Wharton Budget Model Diane Lim. They discuss missed opportunity costs created by a large-and-growing national debt, perennial budget deficits and interest on the debt.
Facing The Future 10/9/19
