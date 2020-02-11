Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Diane Lim, Economist Mom and director of outreach and senior advisor at the Penn Wharton Budget Model. They discuss the President’s budget proposal, the opportunity costs of an unchecked national debt and why budget deficits still matter.
Facing The Future 2/11/20
