NH Now Interviews with Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congressman Chris Pappas 4-9-20

New Hampshire’s Representatives Discuss the Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

In her interview with Chris Ryan, Representative Kuster from New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District observed that larger companies more easily adapted to doing business on-line. As a result, small businesses have been hit harder by the closures which were imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Congresswoman Kuster is optimistic that the recently passed CARES Act will help people who have been affected by the shutdowns. Starting next Monday, April 13th, the IRS will be making direct deposit payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families with an additional $500 per child. She also pointed out that unemployed workers are eligible for an additional $600 per week for 4 months.

She was quite critical of the recurring supply chain issues with the federal government being unable to provide enough PPE, Personal Protection Equipment—masks, gloves, etc. The Congresswoman attributes many of the supply issues to a lack of preparedness by the federal government.

When she was asked about what infrastructure programs might be included in a second stimulus package, Congresswoman Kuster said that the following were being considered: more roads, bridges, and highways; increased broadband access; and a rail project.

The Congresswoman feels that several factors need to be considered as we try to return to normal as we gradually win our battle with the COVID-19 Virus. We must improve our testing capacity in order to give people the confidence to return to work and protect their families. She is concerned that we should dig our way out of this dilemma without saddling the next generation with lots of debt. She proposed increasing taxes on billionaires.

Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, was also interviewed by Chris Ryan. The Congressman praised the people of New Hampshire for heeding the warnings of the public health officials in taking the steps needed to protect themselves and their families. Better data points have been reported, such as lower rates of infection. Unfortunately, the number of deaths has increased.

Both Representatives Kuster and Pappas are concerned about problems of providing care to our elderly population either in nursing homes or in-home services. The healthcare workers who are taking care of our most vulnerable population need more PPE and availability of testing.

Congressman Pappas discussed ways that the CARES Act might be improved. There is a segment of workers in the ‘New” economy who don’t have traditional jobs. It is sometimes called the “Gig” economy.

They are independent contractors, online platform workers, on-call workers, temporary workers, people who work for businesses like Uber or TaskRabbit. The Congressman stated that Gig workers are also eligible for unemployment benefits and can receive help in meeting their mortgage and loan payments.

Going forward, Congressman Pappas wants a future stimulus package that would have more money set aside for state and local governments, especially since many of their revenue sources are likely to be decreased. The Small Business Administration has been overwhelmed by requests for loans and grants. There have been problems rolling out the Payroll Protection Plan and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Even with so many problems, these relief programs have been oversubscribed. That is why the Congressman believes that several $100 billion more need to be added to these programs.

In conclusion, the entire New Hampshire legislative delegation expects the federal government to be working on future stimulus packages.