The Sports Machine | The Sports Gambling Epidemic

Welcome to the Friday episode of The Sports Machine with Slim. Your host – Slim – cried tears this morning. Why? The New England Patriots won last night! Is this a good thing? Slim breaks down the long-term positives, and negatives, of the victory. Gambling is a very popular hobby/addiction in the United States right now. Not many radio shows talk about the addiction side of gambling. But The Sports Machine with Slim is a little different. On today’s show, Slim shares a personal gambling story and gives a glimpse into the mind of a gambler.

All of this and more today on WKXL from 10-11am and on www.NHtalkradio.com on demand!