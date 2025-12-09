Cail & Company LIVE with Theresa Pinto

Tuesday’s program focused on the upcoming N.H. Small Business Administration event on December 16 it’s the “Small Business Matchmaker” giving the more than 38,009 small businesses in New Hampshire an opportunity to connect with larger business who have government contracts and are in need of goods and services provided by the smaller entrepreneurs. We were joined in studio by Theresa Pinto, Development Specialist with the Small Business Administration. For more information on the upcoming event it’s www.nhsbdc.org