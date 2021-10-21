Thursday, October 21, 2021
Stack of 100 dollar bills fanned out

Capitol Closeup: Dems Are Winning The Money Race! And is the “Great Resignation” Good...

On another episode of Capitol Closeup - Dems are winning the money race! And is the "Great Resignation" Good News? And what to read...
A closeup photo of an apartment building

Great Ideas: The Not-So-Secret California Crisis that’s Coming for the Rest of America

Affordable housing is the kind of issue that people love not to think about. It rarely generates a lot of political heat, and in...
Red theater curtains opening

Artful Living with Sara Pagano

Today's Artful Living guest is Sara Pagano from NH and Southhampton, NY! Jane and Sara discuss the importance of art in our lives. You don't...
Stack of 100 dollar bills fanned out

The New England Take: Bob Bixby and the Trillion Dollar Coin

Executive Director Bob Bixby of The Concord Coalition breaks down what the federal deficit is, what is means for people in New Hampshire, and...
A photo of a courtroom

Facing The Future: A Reality Check on Reconciliation

This week on Facing the Future our guest is Ben Ritz, of the Progressive Policy Center. He is the author of a new paper...

Beyond Politics

The Press Pass

Feltes & Cail

The New England Take

WKXL in the Morning widget

The New England Take

WATCH DEBATES HERE
WKXL 1450 AM, 103.9 FM, and NHTalkRadio.com
WKXL 103.9 FM, 1450 AM, and NHTalkRadio.com continues to strive to be a vibrant New Hampshire media entity. The station first hit the airwaves in 1946 and to this day keeps Granite Staters informed and engaged in the current events of our times. We are New Hampshire's Talk Radio Station!
View FCC Public Inspection File. Review of files also available by emailing jcyr@nhtalkradio.com

PayPal
Contact us: frontdesk@nhtalkradio.com