Thursday’s program was eclectic and eccentric as we discussed the World Atlas’ list of New Hampshire’s Nine Most Eccentric Towns. New Hampshire Fisher Cats broadcaster Chris Jared joined us to talk about the Cats once again playing as the N.H. Space Potatoes. That game will be Friday night at 7 against Binghamton at Delta Dental Stadium. Also on Thursday’s show, the possibility of the elimination of limited liquids through TSA checkpoints for air travelers.