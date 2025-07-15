Cail & Company LIVE | Let’s Give Something Away

On “National Give Something Away Day” we complied by awarding a pair of passes to the Whale’s Tale water park in Lincoln, New Hampshire which we will continue to do all week. It was a potpourri kind of Tuesday as we looked back at Monday’s historic Home Run Derby won by Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. Tonight’s 95th Major League Baseball All Star Game in Atlanta was previewed and also mentioned, an award-winning ESPN documentary called “Southpaw” which chronicles the life and career of the most remarkable baseball player ever, Jim Abbott.