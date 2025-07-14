Cail & Company LIVE with John Leahy

Monday’s show featured correspondent John Leahy as we discussed the current 10-game winning streak of the Boston Red Sox entering baseball’s All Star break. Baseball’s trading deadline is set for July 31 and we talked about several scenarios prior to that date that the Sox may consider. Sunday’s start of the MLB was also one of our Monday topics with Pinkerton Academy’s Liam Doyle being selected fifth by the St. Louis Cardinals, the highest New Hampshire pick since Carlton Fisk in 1967. In addition, we paid tribute to one of America’s favorites on National Mac & Cheese Day.