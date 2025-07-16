Cail & Company LIVE with Nick Gray & Erik Lesniak

Wednesday marked our monthly “Small Business Matters” segment in association with the U.S. Small Business Administration, N.H. District Office in Concord. Our guests on the program were Nick Gray, Founder of the Gray Property Group with modernized rentals in the Manchester area and on the seacoast of New Hampshire and Erik Lesniak, Liaison for the City of Manchester’s Economic Development Office. Among the topics were the availability of affordable housing in New Hampshire and the revitalization of Manchester over the past several years.