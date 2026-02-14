February 14, 2026 New England News Roundup

New Hampshire
- Daniel Will confirmed to New Hampshire Supreme Court: Judge Daniel Will was confirmed as the newest justice on the state’s highest court in a 4-1 Executive Council vote, overcoming opposition from some far-right activists. https://nhjournal.com/dan-will-wins-4-1-executive-council-vote-for-supreme-court-seat/ (NH Journal)
- Vaccine skeptics push new legislation: Vaccine skeptics are renewing efforts in the 2026 legislative session to rescind New Hampshire’s school and childcare vaccine requirements through multiple bills. https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2026-02-12/vaccine-legislation-new-hampshire-2026 (NHPR)
- House rejects red flag law bill: The New Hampshire House killed a bill that would have allowed temporary firearm removal from individuals in mental health crises. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2026/02/12/house-kills-red-flag-law-bill-allowing-removal-of-firearms-during-mental-health-crises/ (New Hampshire Bulletin)
- No reinstatement of vehicle inspections: House Republicans decisively rejected attempts to bring back mandatory vehicle safety inspections after a new law ended the requirement. https://nhjournal.com/house-gop-wont-pump-the-breaks-on-ending-vehicle-inspections/ (NH Journal)
Maine
- Bangor woman to plead guilty in son’s death: A Bangor woman is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 10-year-old son and may testify against others involved. https://bangordailynews.com/2026/02/12/bangor/bangor-police-courts/bangor-maine-braxtyn-smith-death-jem-bean-manslaughter-plea/ (Bangor Daily News)
- Lawsuit over hospital misdiagnosis and amputation: A Maine man is suing a Bangor hospital, alleging misdiagnosis of his symptoms led to the amputation of his leg. https://bangordailynews.com/2026/02/12/bangor/bangor-police-courts/amputated-leg-lawsuit-bangor-maine-hospital-joam40zk0w/ (Bangor Daily News)
- Fatal house fire in Presque Isle: One man died in an early-morning house fire on Ginn Road in Presque Isle, where the blaze started in a bedroom and no working smoke alarms were found upstairs. https://www.themainewire.com/2026/02/presque-isle-house-fire-leaves-one-man-dead-investigators-say-blaze-started-in-bedroom-no-working-smoke-alarms-upstairs/ (The Maine Wire)
- Drug bust leads to two arrests in Madison: Somerset County deputies arrested two people after seizing over a pound of drugs during a search warrant execution in Madison. https://www.themainewire.com/2026/02/somerset-drug-bust-leads-to-two-arrests-in-madison/ (The Maine Wire)
Vermont
- $93 million awarded for broadband expansion: Vermont has received $93 million in federal funds to expand high-speed internet access, aiming to connect more than 99% of locations statewide. https://vtdigger.org/2026/02/12/vermont-receives-93-million-in-federal-funds-to-expand-broadband-access/(VTDigger)
- Lawmakers eye accountability court expansion: As a pilot accountability court program ends in Burlington, legislators are considering bringing the specialized courts to other parts of Vermont. https://vtdigger.org/2026/02/11/as-pilot-program-sunsets-in-burlington-lawmakers-look-to-bring-accountability-court-elsewhere/ (VTDigger)
- Rutland names permanent police chief: Matthew Prouty has been officially appointed as Rutland’s permanent police chief, removing the interim tag from his title. https://vtdigger.org/2026/02/11/rutland-police-panel-drops-interim-from-matthew-proutys-title-naming-him-permanent-chief/ (VTDigger)
- •Smugglers’ Notch Resort sold: Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville has been sold to Bear Den Partners, the same group that owns Burke Mountain. https://vtdigger.org/2026/02/11/smugglers-notch-resort-sells/ (VTDigger)