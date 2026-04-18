New England Take | NH Rep. Ellen Read in Trouble

A. J. hits the latest headlines: NHFPI being Democrat shills, New Hampshire Representative Ellen Read in trouble, and the latest parental disclosure bill.

NH Journal, “Dem Read’s Erratic Behavior Gets Her Banned From House on Non-Session Days”: nhjournal.com/dem-reads-erratic-…-non-session-days/

NHPR, “‘Everyone knows the F word:’ Lawmaker faces censure for use of profanity at State House”: www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2026-04-14…-house-legislature

Union Leader, “Emotional testimony offered over parental disclosure bill”: www.unionleader.com/news/politics/s…ec015b7aba.html

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