NH Unscripted with Margherita Giacobbi

We here at NH Unscripted can never say enough good things, nor can we stop bragging, about “The Players Ring” in Portsmouth and so we asked Margherita Giacobbi, the executive director, to come by and extol it’s many virtues. Topics included: It’s history (The Players Ring operates in a historic 1833 brick structure in Portsmouth’s Puddle Dock neighborhood), it’s unique spot not only in size, but, in play selection, the “pitch night” process, intimacy of the theater itself, a brief look behind the scenes and a whole, whole lot more!