Cail & Company LIVE with Chris Jared, Tom Raffio, Jeanne Lester, & Maggie Logan-Phillips

Thursday’s show featured our weekly FisherCats segment with Chris Jared of the ‘Cats broadcast team on the upcoming promotions at Delta Dental Stadium including Fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights this weekend. Tom Raffio, President and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental shared the weekly race report and an update where the Veterans mobil dental clinics are being held this weekend. We also greeted Jeanne Lester and Maggie Logan-Phillips of the Friends Program telling us about their involvement with the senior population throughout New Hampshire as we get set for 5th Annual Friends-A-Palooza this Saturday at Keach Park in Concord from 11 AM to 2 PM.