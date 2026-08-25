Cail & Company LIVE with Chris Burke

Tuesday marked our monthly visit with the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Our guest was Chris Burke, People Transportation Coordinator for the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. The topic was school bus safety as schools will be opening soon throughout the state. We discussed the raising of fines and penalties being increased for passing a stopped school bus starting on January 1, 2027 and that school buses are now equipped with technology to capture the identity of those who illegally pass.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR