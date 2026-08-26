NH Unscripted with Sean Sullivan

Sometimes you get wind of an idea that’s been incubating in the mind of a person and you just know in your guts that it’s gonna be a game changer. Stars align just right, time and maturity have formed the players. American Playlist Theater in Garrison is a prime example. Sean Sullivan drops by the studio and bumps gums about the nugget on his plate that is about to come to fruition. Combing stage, film, streaming, scripts and audio and tossing in YT and Spotify the alchemy is wonderful to watch. And listen to!