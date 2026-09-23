NH Unscripted with Ian Benjamin

Today’s guest was Ian Benjamin who is the star of the upcoming “The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience” opening Sept 23rd at the Chubb Theater in Concord. This was a wonderful insight into what it’s like to do a tribute to such a well known artist as Billy Joel and what the show will entail. From the press release: “The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience is more than a concert. Through live performances, cinematic multimedia, and captivating narration, the production traces Billy Joel’s singer-songwriter career from early beginnings to lasting acclaim.”