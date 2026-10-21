Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Facebook Instagram Paypal Soundcloud X Youtube
Home NH Unscripted NH Unscripted with Josh Murray

NH Unscripted with Josh Murray

Josh Murray, star and producer of the recently released film “Gym Rat” from Stonecutter Media, calls in to talk about the movie. From the press release: GYM RAT follows Lonnie Milsap (Josh Murray), a fitness obsessed ex-convict freshly released from prison and chasing a dream of becoming the next Mr. Olympia. Struggling to rebuild his life, Lonnie takes a job selling steroids for a volatile gym owner and spirals deeper into a cycle of drugs, violence and self-destruction.” Great story, great interview.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Classic WKXL logo

WKXL 103.9/101.9 FM, 1450 AM, and NHTalkRadio.com continues to strive to be a vibrant New Hampshire media entity. The station first hit the airwaves in 1946 and to this day keeps Granite Staters informed and engaged in the current events of our times. We are New Hampshire's Talk Radio Station!

View FCC Applications
View FCC Public Inspection File

 Review of files also available by emailing cmartinez@nhtalkradio.com

PayPal
Facebook Instagram Paypal Soundcloud X Youtube