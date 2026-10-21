NH Unscripted with Josh Murray

Josh Murray, star and producer of the recently released film “Gym Rat” from Stonecutter Media, calls in to talk about the movie. From the press release: GYM RAT follows Lonnie Milsap (Josh Murray), a fitness obsessed ex-convict freshly released from prison and chasing a dream of becoming the next Mr. Olympia. Struggling to rebuild his life, Lonnie takes a job selling steroids for a volatile gym owner and spirals deeper into a cycle of drugs, violence and self-destruction.” Great story, great interview.