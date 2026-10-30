NH Unscripted with Chrissy Carr

Fascinating. Absolutely fascinating is how I would describe my chat with “Hiddenlocalnh.com” owner Chrissy Carr. I thought we’d be chatting about highlighting local businesses in NH and while that was part of the discussion this went wayyyyyyyy deeper than anything I would have imagined. Think: a small business consulting firm using AI not just for tracking and customer info, but, toss in future predictive buying (anticipating what a customer may buy next based on previous purchases) and/or where that customer will go after dealing with you. This is worth the price of admission!!!