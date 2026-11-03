Cail & Company LIVE with Leigh Curtis & Mark Shilansky

The first Tuesday of the month means our visit with the New Hampshire Insurance Department. Joining us to discuss the annual open enrollment for www.healthcare.gov insurance plans was the Department’s Health Reform Coordinator Leigh Curtis. Also joining the show was Mark Shilansky who along with family and fellow musicians will be presenting a charity concert this Sunday,11/8, to benefit the memorial scholarship named in honor of mother, Sandra Rudman Shilansky. The concert gets underway at 3 PM at Merrimack Valley High School. For more info: MVHSalumni.org