Thursday, November 5, 2026
Facebook Instagram Paypal Soundcloud X Youtube
Home Mountain Kings Mountain Kings Catch Up with Liam Frier and Brayden Scali

Mountain Kings Catch Up with Liam Frier and Brayden Scali

Ken Cail and Alex Posani return to preview 3, count em, 3 New Hampshire Mountain Kings games this week. Liam Frier and Brayden Scali join them to talk about the Mountain Kings recent trip to South Jersey and what’ll it take to keep up the good start to the season.

This weekend is also Mountain King’s “”Salute to Service Weekend.”” Both teams will be wearing their specialty jersey!
5 jerseys from each team will be auctioned off starting on Friday, and the auction will end next Wednesday, the 11th.

Auction Link – fans.winwithdash.com/team/newhampsh…emountainkings

All that and more on Mountain Kings catch up!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Classic WKXL logo

WKXL 103.9/101.9 FM, 1450 AM, and NHTalkRadio.com continues to strive to be a vibrant New Hampshire media entity. The station first hit the airwaves in 1946 and to this day keeps Granite Staters informed and engaged in the current events of our times. We are New Hampshire's Talk Radio Station!

View FCC Applications
View FCC Public Inspection File

 Review of files also available by emailing cmartinez@nhtalkradio.com

PayPal
Facebook Instagram Paypal Soundcloud X Youtube