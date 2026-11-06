Mountain Kings Catch Up with Liam Frier and Brayden Scali

Ken Cail and Alex Posani return to preview 3, count em, 3 New Hampshire Mountain Kings games this week. Liam Frier and Brayden Scali join them to talk about the Mountain Kings recent trip to South Jersey and what’ll it take to keep up the good start to the season.

This weekend is also Mountain King’s “”Salute to Service Weekend.”” Both teams will be wearing their specialty jersey!

5 jerseys from each team will be auctioned off starting on Friday, and the auction will end next Wednesday, the 11th.

Auction Link – fans.winwithdash.com/team/newhampsh…emountainkings

All that and more on Mountain Kings catch up!