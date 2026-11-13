NH Unscripted with Shai Korman

We love, love, love filmmakers and films of all kinds here at NH Unscripted. “The Floaters” is a recently released film on Apple TV and Prime that I saw the other day and I got the chance to chat with Shai Korman, one of the producers of the film, about it. From the website: “A struggling musician takes a last-resort job from her overachiever best friend: supervising misfits at their childhood Jewish summer camp. With the camp’s survival in the balance as it ramps up for competition with a longtime rival, the clashing friends and campers must overcome their differences to save the camp.” It’s hysterical, smart, and insightful.