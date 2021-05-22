The New England Take: Steve Leone, Publisher of the Concord Monitor

Steve Leone, the Publisher for the Concord Monitor and Vice President of News for Newspapers of New England, discusses how local news papers are vital in the current digital landscape, how the Monitor handles opinion differently, and the role of a publisher. Check out the work of the Concord Monitor at https://www.concordmonitor.com
This episode is presented by the New Hampshire Insurance Department at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/
Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and join us on Patreon for exclusive content and other chances to support the show at http://thenewenglandtake.com