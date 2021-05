Host Chris Ryan talks with Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, Matt Grzelcyk and Bruce Cassidy about the Bruins 3-1 series lead over the Caps. He also previews the Celtics playoff match-up against the Nets with Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Brad Stevens. Chris also talks about the American League best Boston Red Sox with Alex Cora, Kike Hernandez and Matt Barnes.

