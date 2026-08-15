August 15, 2026 New England News Roundup

NH student ID voter law challenged in federal court — A voter-registration advocacy group that helps register college students is asking a federal court to strike down New Hampshire’s new voter ID law, which removes student identification as an acceptable form of ID at the polls. (NH Journal, nhjournal.com)
Absentee ballots now available for state primary; new ID rules apply — Absentee ballots for New Hampshire’s state primary are now available, and election officials are reminding voters of the new photo ID requirements that take effect this cycle. (New Hampshire Bulletin, newhampshirebulletin.com)
Bipartisan push for UNH performance audit — A bipartisan group of state senators is calling for an independent performance audit of the University System of New Hampshire, citing falling enrollment and rising costs as the system weighs possible campus consolidation. (NH Journal, nhjournal.com)
Maine
Bomb threat investigation at Kennebunk Town Hall — Authorities are investigating an out-of-state bomb threat made against Kennebunk’s town hall; no explosive device has been reported found. (The Maine Wire, themainewire.com)
Maine AG seeks new healthcare-fraud chief amid MaineCare questions — Maine’s Attorney General is searching for a new healthcare crimes chief as scrutiny grows over MaineCare fraud cases, including large billers whose state payments were recently suspended. (The Maine Wire, themainewire.com)
Bangor denies operating Flock surveillance cameras amid public complaints — Bangor city officials say they do not operate any Flock license-plate-reading cameras within city limits, pushing back on mounting resident complaints about surveillance technology showing up in city data. (Bangor Daily News, bangordailynews.com)
Vermont
Amanda Janoo wins Democratic primary for governor — Political newcomer and economist Amanda Janoo narrowly defeated Aly Richards in Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, setting up a fall matchup against six-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott. (VTDigger, vtdigger.org; Vermont Public, vermontpublic.org)
Killington’s massive water project stalls amid town dysfunction — The town of Killington’s largest public infrastructure project in decades — a major water and road overhaul tied to resort development — has been partially halted due to turnover and dysfunction in town government. (Vermont Public, vermontpublic.org)
Vermont removes nesting rafts as loon population rebounds — Wildlife biologists are removing many of the artificial nesting rafts that helped Vermont’s loon population recover from just a handful of birds decades ago to a healthy, self-sustaining population today. (Vermont Public, vermontpublic.org)
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