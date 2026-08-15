New England Take | New Hampshire VETO DAY

Veto Day at the New Hampshire State House will be August 18th, NH Rep. Buzz Scherr talks about NH HB1422 (relative to the time to petition for a new trial), a bipartisan bill. Also, we discuss how the Granite State is uniquely prepared to prevent utilization of Flock Safety’s cameras.

Thanks to https://PorcupineCoffeeRoasting.com for supporting the show, get 15% off by using code “NETAKE”

Read NH HB1422: https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1422/2026

Email the show at aj@newenglandtake.com and join the Substack at https://newenglandtake.com

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