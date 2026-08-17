Monday featured our monthly segment with Christian Troy of Woodpecker Insurance of Concord. Christian provided some great advice on some possible changes in Medicare but assured us that “Part D” which is the prescription drug element of Medicare is NOT going away. For more information:
www.woodpeckermedicare.com
Cail & Company LIVE with Christian Troy
Monday featured our monthly segment with Christian Troy of Woodpecker Insurance of Concord. Christian provided some great advice on some possible changes in Medicare but assured us that “Part D” which is the prescription drug element of Medicare is NOT going away. For more information: