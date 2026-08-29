New England Take | The Chaos of Running third party

Constitution Party of New Hampshire’s Edmond Laplante files to run for US Senate, he explains how difficult that process is and why he is running. Also,   The Diary of a CEO has a fascinating talk with Triggernometry’s Konstantin Kisin giving a mask off of Leftist climate panic.
Learn more about Edmond Laplante for US Senate: https://laplante4constitutionalnh.com
Watch The Diary of a CEO’s “Konstantin Kisin’s WARNING: Our Leaders Have Lost Control, We’re Headed For Conflict And Violence!”: https://youtu.be/Y43T7VQGtOs?si=UsdntZ-PedBM2Xn3
Join the Substack at https://newenglandtake.com and email me at aj@newenglandtake.com

 

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