New England Take | Sydney Sweeney keeps WINNING

A. J. applauds Sydney Sweeney for winning by being hot, breaks down the Constitution Party of New Hampshire’s People’s Contract, and explains why New Hampshire Chief Justice Gordon Macdonald’s resignation has far reaching implications.

Email A. J. at aj@newenglandtake.com and join the Substack at newenglandtake.com

Sargon of Akkad, “Sydney Sweeney Mogs All Feminists”: youtu.be/Ir_UGLK33NQ?si=-H8eLVkt4ke9ty1G

InDepthNH, “Gordon MacDonald Says Justice Hantz Marconi Lied About Him and Colleague Who Got $50,000 Payout”: indepthnh.org/2026/09/16/gordon-…-got-50000-payout/