New England Take | Why would you call someone who is anti-ICE a racist bootlicker?!?

LPNH makes dumb comment about assassinating Democrats, A. J. is called racist for wanting police and not ICE to detain illegals, and hypocrisy about “watchlists”

Join the Substack at newenglandtake.com and email me at aj@newenglandtake.com

NH Journal, “‘Unhinged And Unacceptable’: Leaders Condemn Libertarian Party Of New Hampshire X ‘Assassination’ Post”: patch.com/new-hampshire/across…ibertarian-party-new

NHPR on Instagram: www.instagram.com/p/DdcD6MAl6oY/?img_index=3

InDepthNH op-ed, “Op-Ed: A Watchlist Is Not an Argument”: indepthnh.org/2026/09/14/op-ed-a…s-not-an-argument/

“Watchlists in question”: dsawatchlist.com and nhdeservesbetter.com