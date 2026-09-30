NH Unscripted | Broadway Classics

Time for us Broadway fans to get a 30,000 ft/macro/big picture look at the songs we love best. So we’re dishing things up a little differently today. We showcasing the top/most memorable song from each Broadway that was produced from 1955 – 1973, with a couple of exceptions. There are some songs, VERY well known, that we don’t want you to ever tire of hearing and so they have been held back. But, sit back and enjoy hits from “Guys and Dolls”, “The King and I”, “West Side Story”, “The Sound of Music”, “Sweet Charity” and many more.