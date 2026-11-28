Nick Myers, CEO and Co-founder of Phoenix Tailings, breaks down the importance of rare earth minerals to US economic independence, their green initiatives, and the impact of geopolitics. Learn more about Exeter, New Hampshire’s Phoenix Tailings at phoenixtailings.com

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A. J. Kierstead

Editor & Host

New England Take

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aj@newenglandtake.com

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