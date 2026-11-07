New England Take | OOPS, All Democrats!

A. J. dives into the universal failure of Republicans in state and federal elections, likely due to President Trump, but Democrats better be careful. Is this a mandate or a response to the death of MAGA?

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Unheard, “It’s the war, stupid: The hawks brought down the Republicans”: unherd.com/2026/11/its-the-war-stupid/?edition=us

NH Property Tax Cap Results: elections.nhhouse.gop/taxcap

JD Vance on why Republicans lost: x.com/JDVance/status/2118004988433641835