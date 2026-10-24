Saturday, October 24, 2026
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Home New England Take New England Take | Political Lies and New Hampshire Public Education Funding

New England Take | Political Lies and New Hampshire Public Education Funding

oin the community: newenglandtake.com
Vivek Ramaswamy hid he paid for a political ad and so did the NEA-New Hampshire. Also, Question 2 in New Hampshire is important for the future of education and Granite State families.
Email A. J.: aj@newenglandtake.com

Check out NH School Facts: nhschoolfacts.com/
Follow on X: x.com/nhschoolfacts

Granite Grok, “Teachers’ Union Broke Election Law to Keep Taking Your Money”: granitegrok.com/new-england/nh/20…taking-your-money

BBC, “‘This is despicable’: Amy Acton responds to Ohio attack ad featuring her estranged mother”: www.bbc.com/news/articles/c6z981l59wnwo

 

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