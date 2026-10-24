October 24, 2026 New England News Roundup

New Hampshire
- State asks U.S. Supreme Court to revive student voter ID law. The state Attorney General’s Office wants the Supreme Court to reverse an Oct. 2 order from Judge Joseph Laplante halting House Bill 323, which removed high school, college and university ID cards from the accepted ways to prove identity at the polls. Source: New Hampshire Bulletin. Link newhampshirebulletin
- School tax cap question confuses voters ahead of Nov. 3. If 60% of voters in a district approve, school budgets could not raise the district’s share of property taxes by more than inflation, and SAU spending would be capped at 6% of total school district appropriations. Concord administrators say a cap in March would have forced another $6.3 million in cuts. Proponents say school spending is out of control, while opponents say the cap will hurt public education and others find the wording confusing. Source: Concord Monitor. Link School tax cap question sparks worry, hope and confusion as election draws closer – Concord Monitor +2
- Ayotte proposes free community college tuition. Residents with family income up to $100,000 would have tuition covered. The Community College System estimates it would cost about $5.5 million per year, and it needs Legislature approval next year. Source: New Hampshire Bulletin. Link newhampshirebulletin
Maine
- Final governor’s debate gets personal. Republican Bobby Charles accused Democrat Hannah Pingree, without evidence, of using her state job to enrich her family. Pingree has led every public poll since the June primary. Independent Rick Bennett was also on stage. Source: Bangor Daily News. Link bangordailynews
- Early heating aid headed to Maine. The federal government will release $36,675,395 in LIHEAP funding for Maine and $1,408,729 for the Wabanaki Nations. Roughly half of Maine households heat primarily with oil. Source: Maine Morning Star. Link newsfromthestates
- UMaine outlines plan to shrink its deficit to $3 million. A Wednesday letter adds a plan to make up another $6 million on top of September’s roughly $10 million in cuts, leaving about $3 million. It includes further workforce reductions, eliminating vacant positions in athletics, student life and the president’s office, and using reserve funds. Source: Portland Press Herald. Link pressherald
Vermont
- Scott and Janoo hold their first debate. The candidates agreed Vermont faces affordability challenges but offered nearly opposite fixes. Janoo wants to raise taxes on top earners to fund free primary care, while Scott is skeptical and says he’ll propose tax cuts. Source: VTDigger. Link vtdigger
- Killington plans $280 million in investment. CEO Mike Solimano said $80 million is dedicated to the first three years of local ownership. About $200 million more is planned over the coming decade, much of it for snowmaking. Source: Vermont Public. Link vermontpublic
- Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot. Proposal 3 covers labor rights and collective bargaining. Proposal 4 deals with equal rights protections. Source: Vermont Public. Link