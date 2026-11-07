November 7, 2026 New England News Roundup

New Hampshire
- Ayotte wins a second term. Gov. Kelly Ayotte won another term, a rare bright spot for Republicans on a night of big Democratic wins in New Hampshire. The AP called the race around 1 a.m. Wednesday, with Ayotte leading Democrat Cinde Warmington 51% to 47% with 84% counted. Source: NHPR. https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2026-11-04/governor-nh-newhampshire-election-ayotte nhprnhpr
- Democrats poised to sweep the Executive Council and gain in the Legislature. All five Democrats are projected to win Executive Council races, per the AP. Democrats also appear to have gained significant majorities in both the state House and Senate. Final numbers were still unsettled Wednesday. Source: New Hampshire Bulletin. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2026/11/04/democrats-poised-to-take-all-five-nh-executive-council-seats-after-dramatic-election-night/ ctpublicwshu
- Over 100 communities pass a school tax cap. Voters in at least 113 communities passed a cap on annual increases to local school taxes, which applies only where it won 60%. It can effectively be overridden at the annual school district meeting. Source: NHPR. https://www.nhpr.org/education/2026-11-04/school-tax-cap-budget-inflation-students-override nhprnhpr
Maine
- Hannah Pingree wins the governor’s race. Pingree defeated Republican Bobby Charles and independent Rick Bennett, leading 54.8% to 37.2% when the AP called it just after 11:30 p.m. She succeeds Gov. Janet Mills and keeps the Blaine House Democratic. Source: Maine Public (via WBUR). https://www.wbur.org/news/2026/11/04/maine-governor-hannah-pingree-wins-charles-bennett wburwbur
- Democrats keep control of the Legislature. Democrats secured a majority by winning at least 18 Senate races and 79 House races, according to the AP. Source: Maine Morning Star. https://mainemorningstar.com/2026/11/04/democrats-will-retain-control-of-maine-legislature-expanding-power-in-house/ mainemorningstar
- York voters ban Flock license plate cameras. The town must remove or shut off all Flock cameras and end its contract with the company. Police say the cameras have helped with criminal investigations and missing-person cases, while residents cited privacy concerns. Source: WGME. https://wgme.com/news/local/york-voters-approve-ban-on-flock-license-plate-cameras-maine-crime-ai-artificial-intelligence-privacy-concerns wgmewgme
Vermont
- Phil Scott wins a historic sixth term. Voters gave Scott an unprecedented sixth consecutive term, with a 7-point lead over Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo at 99% counted. Source: Vermont Public. https://www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2026-11-03/phil-scott-wins-historic-sixth-term-as-vermont-governorvermontpublic
- Democrats retake veto-proof supermajorities. Democrats will have veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers, and Progressives more than doubled their House seats. The Vermont GOP chair said Republicans will fall below the 19 Senate and 51 House seats needed to sustain Scott’s vetoes. Source: Vermont Public. https://www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2026-11-04/democrats-retake-supermajorities-vermont-legislaturenepmvermontpublic
- Molly Gray unseats Lt. Gov. John Rodgers. Gray was elected Vermont’s next lieutenant governor moments after Rodgers conceded. The result wasn’t close. Gray held the post from 2021 to 2023. Source: VTDigger. https://vtdigger.org/2026/11/03/molly-gray-elected-as-vermonts-next-lieutenant-governor/ vtdiggerwshu