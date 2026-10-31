October 31, 2026 New England News Roundup

Pappas and Sununu clash in the final Senate debate. The two met on WMUR Wednesday night and sparred over housing costs and Social Security. Pappas framed the race as “Team New Hampshire v. Team Trump,” while Sununu stressed long-term energy stability and permitting reform. NH Journal reports Sununu hit Pappas on his record after eight years in office, while Pappas repeatedly linked Sununu to the president. nhprnhjournal
Disabled Granite Staters have mixed reactions to the Choices for Independence lawsuit settlement. A yearslong class action over the state’s Medicaid program for people with disabilities was settled earlier this month, and recipients are divided on the outcome. nhpr
Bow families press their free speech case over pink wristbands. A federal appeals court found Bow school officials likely violated the First Amendment by punishing parents for wearing pink “XX” wristbands. Nearly two months later, the families are still waiting on a court order and have asked a judge to expedite a decision before the winter sports season. nhjournal
Portland postpones its winter warming shelter vote. The delay followed a lengthy executive session on alternative locations after the city’s initial plan fell through. WGME reports councilors will consider spending $900,000 in opioid settlement funds to operate the shelter. The Maine Wire also reported the delay amid safety concerns and location questions. pressheraldwgme
Six arrested in a MaineCare home-care fraud case. Federal authorities arrested six people tied to Community Home Health Care, the state’s largest home care biller, after a grand jury indictment. The company drew nearly $48 million in taxpayer funding from 2019 to 2025, and the state had suspended its MaineCare billing months after The Maine Wire visited its South Portland office. themainewire
The governor’s race tightens before Election Day. A Marist poll found Democrat Hannah Pingree and Republican Bobby Charles tied at 44 percent among likely voters, with Pingree ahead 51 to 40 among registered voters. Independent Rick Bennett and undecideds make up the rest of the likely-voter sample. fox23maine
Gov. Phil Scott’s coalition shows cracks in his bid for a sixth term. Vermont Public reports that affordability worries, national party politics and a stronger-than-expected challenger, Amanda Janoo, are straining the coalition that gave Scott 71% of the vote two years ago. Scott says he is running again because of “unfinished business” on education reform. vermontpublic
Vermont is not prepared to manage disaster recovery as flooding rises and federal aid shrinks. FEMA denied Vermont’s major disaster declaration for the July 2025 flooding, and the state’s chief recovery officer says Vermont lacks the funds to prioritize disaster recovery. The story is part of VTDigger’s yearlong “The Coming Storm” investigation with FRONTLINE (PBS). vtdigger
Vermont gets $4.5 million from General Motors after a data privacy investigation. Attorney General Charity Clark announced the settlement Thursday. GM told VTDigger it discontinued its “Smart Driver” program in 2024 and has since strengthened its privacy practices. vtdigger
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