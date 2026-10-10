October 10, 2026 New England News Roundup

New Hampshire
- State panel proposes 11 changes to domestic violence response. The New Hampshire Domestic Violence Fatality Review Committee, created after the 2025 killing of Marisol Fuentes-Huaracha, released its first report. It recommends felony charges for repeat offenders and domestic violence training for 911 dispatchers. The committee found 44 of the state’s 68 homicides from 2022 through 2025 were domestic violence-related.
Source: New Hampshire Bulletin | Link newhampshirebulletinnewhampshirebulletin
- State settles lawsuit over in-home care program. The case followed a five-year court battle. Under the settlement, the Department of Health and Human Services agreed to hire a third party to assess gaps in service.
Source: NHPR | Link (the Bulletin also covered it: link) nhpr
- Housing costs are a major driver of NH poverty. An analysis ranked New Hampshire 10th among states for the share of poverty caused by housing costs.
Source: NHPR | Link nhpr
Maine
- Nearly half of Maine is in severe drought. About 46% of the state is in at least severe drought, including 5% of coastal Maine in extreme drought. NOAA estimates 9 to 11 inches of rain within a month would be needed to break it.
Source: Portland Press Herald | Link pressherald
- Record heating oil prices. The Mills administration says heating oil hit a record average of $6.02 per gallon. Gov. Mills is urging Congress to add federal heating assistance money. The Press Herald separately reports the state heating fund won’t go as far this winter, even with leftover money.
Source: The Maine Wire | Link themainewire
- Second gubernatorial debate. Democrat Hannah Pingree, Republican Bobby Charles and independent Rick Bennett met Thursday night. The Press Herald has takeaways online.
Source: Portland Press Herald | Link
Vermont
- Williston officer shoots man. A Williston officer shot a man early Thursday. He was treated for a hip wound and released. State police are investigating, and police gave few details at a press conference. The Attorney General’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office will independently review the use of force.
Source: VTDigger | Link (Vermont Public also covered it: link) vtdigger
- Fuel prices strain Vermonters. Diesel heating fuel costs keep rising, and Vermonters are already having trouble making ends meet. Gov. Phil Scott says he’ll meet with lawmakers next week on helping lower-income households with fuel costs.
Source: Vermont Public | Link. The Scott detail is from the Times Argus: timesargus.com vermontpublictimesargus
- UVM Medical Center strike likely averted. Support staff and techs reached a tentative deal, so Vermont’s largest hospital should avoid a strike that union members had authorized last week.
Source: Vermont Public | Link vermontpublic