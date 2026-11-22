New Hampshire
- Wild River Fire easing in the White Mountains. The human-caused wildfire that began Nov. 1 is about 59% contained at 817 acres, down from a near-1,000-acre peak, with 22 firefighters now assigned. The state’s chief of forest protection told the Executive Council it will likely keep smoldering until winter conditions arrive.
Source: New Hampshire Bulletin and NHPR
Links: Bulletin · NHPR newhampshirebulletinnhpr
- House Democrats pick Alexis Simpson for Speaker. The caucus nominated Simpson 200-75 after a challenge from Rep. Jim Maggiore, and the full House elects the speaker Dec. 2. The Exeter Democrat will lead a caucus of 291 members, pending recounts. NHPR noted the contest exposed early fissures in the caucus.
Source: New Hampshire Bulletin (via Monadnock Ledger-Transcript) and NHPR
Links: Bulletin/Ledger-Transcript · NHPR NH House Democrats nominate Simpson to be next speaker ahead of Dec. 2 vote – Monadnock Ledger-Transcript +2
- NH housing market stalls. New Hampshire Housing’s annual report calls the market stagnant, and the agency is stepping up efforts to help first-time buyers. NHPR reports closed sales, pending sales and new listings all fell in October, though analysts say one month isn’t a trend.
Source: New Hampshire Bulletin and NHPR (shared via Vermont Public)
Links: Bulletin · NHPR newsfromthestatesvermontpublic
Maine
- Heating oil prices dip for a third week. The statewide average was $5.71 a gallon as of Nov. 16, down 13 cents, and well below the $6.05 record set Oct. 26. A week earlier, the Bangor Daily News reported prices were still 72% higher than a year ago.
Source: WABI and Bangor Daily News
Links: WABI · BDN wabibangordailynews
- Lewiston mayor’s race heads to a runoff. Former council president Rick LaChapelle led the Nov. 3 field with 45.7%, ahead of Mayor Carl Sheline at 35.3%, and the runoff is Dec. 15. Voters also approved tighter limits on the city’s syringe service program, 8,241 to 5,786, and Councilor Scott Harriman’s resignation takes effect Dec. 4.
Source: The Maine Wire
Link: The Maine Wire themainewirethemainewire
- Pingree builds her administration. Governor-elect Hannah Pingree named a 22-member transition committee to advise her on Cabinet picks. It is co-chaired by former Republican legislator Roger Katz. She also named Jesse Connolly, her former chief of staff, to lead her upcoming administration. She wants every commissioner named before her Jan. 6 inauguration and must present a plan to close a $1 billion budget gap by early February.
Source: Maine Public, Maine Morning Star and Bangor Daily News
Links: Maine Public · Maine Morning Star Gov-elect Pingree announces 22-member transition committee +3
Vermont
- Barre Mayor Thom Lauzon dies at 65. Lauzon had been elected earlier this year to his eighth term. A public celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barre Auditorium.
Source: VTDigger, Vermont Public and WCAX
Links: VTDigger · Vermont Public · WCAX vtdiggerwcax
- Vermont food banks see demand surge. Vermont Foodbank’s partners report visits up an average of 30% over the past year, and more than 70,000 people use the network each month. Feeding Champlain Valley is asking for hundreds more donated turkeys before Thanksgiving.
Source: VTDigger
Links: Foodbank story · Turkey drive vtdiggervtdigger
- State report: big investors rarely buy Vermont homes. A Department of Housing and Community Development report found very few homes go to large investors, and the housing commissioner suspects the state’s old, pricey, scarce housing stock keeps big firms away.
Source: Vermont Public (with VTDigger)
Link: Vermont Public vnews