November 14, 2026 New England News Roundup

16 state House recounts underway in Concord. Sixteen candidates called for recounts in their House races, and Secretary of State David Scanlan expects the recounts to take about two weeks. Some races were decided by as few as two votes, and the work is scheduled to run through Nov. 20. The recounts could slightly shift the Democrats’ incoming majority. 16 recounts for New Hampshire House races underway • New Hampshire Bulletin +2
Wild River Fire more than half contained. The fire is smoldering across 821 acres of the White Mountain National Forest, is 53% contained, and is not expected to spread. Forest Service officials said leaf blowers helped clear leaves and brush for containment lines. nhprnepm
Emergency heating aid planned for the new session. Gov.-elect Hannah Pingree and incoming legislative leaders are in early talks about an emergency bill to help low-income Mainers pay heating bills. It would move in January if Congress doesn’t raise federal heating assistance funding by year’s end. About 40,000 Maine households rely on that program, and heating oil hit a record $6.04 a gallon in October. An emergency measure needs a two-thirds House vote, so Republican support matters.
Eight Maine towns restrict data centers. Eight Maine towns have now adopted restrictions on AI data centers, and one chose an outright ban instead of a temporary moratorium. North Berwick’s permanent ban passed with 78%, and Wells’ moratorium drew 82%. This follows Gov. Mills’ April veto of a statewide pause. themainewire
UMaine offers retirement incentives amid a deficit. The University of Maine offered 158 faculty members voluntary retirement incentives to address a $19 million budget shortfall. Eligible faculty have until January 2 to sign up. bangordailynewscoast931
Also reported by The Maine Monitor via PenBay Pilot. Link
Vermont
Burlington confirms a new police chief. Anthony Geraci started Tuesday after the City Council confirmed him 10-2, amid some concerns about accountability tied to a previous leadership position. He succeeds interim Chief Shawn Burke. vtdiggerwcax
Annual count shows a slight dip in homelessness. The January 2026 count registered 3,286 people, a nearly 3% decline from 2025. The 667 children counted are nearly one in five of the total. Advocates cautioned against reading the decline as real progress. vtdigger
Source: VTDigger, reported by Vermont Public in partnership. Link
Report finds unprecedented weather extremes. Vermont winters are seeing inconsistent freeze-thaw cycles, decreased snowpack, and more precipitation falling as rain. Average annual temperatures are up 3.6 degrees since 1900, and towns and ski areas are trying to prepare. vtdigger
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