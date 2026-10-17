Saturday, October 17, 2026
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Home New England Take New England Take | Shane Gillis gives 2008 SJW Flashbacks

New England Take | Shane Gillis gives 2008 SJW Flashbacks

A. J. explains how the recent Shane Gillis on SNL outrage is the real Woke 1, how NHPR messed up sponsoring the Live Free Anarchist Book Fair, and silly Concord trail issues.

Join the community at newenglandtake.com and email me at aj@newenglandtake.com

Yahoo Entertainment, “Shane Gillis joked about women’s gym clothes on ‘SNL.’ Dan Levy isn’t laughing.”: www.yahoo.com/entertainment/cele…zgqk_s2RVLX8lyS0_e

NH Journal, “Tote Bags for Terrorism? NHPR Apologizes For Sponsoring Pro-Antifa Political Event”: nhjournal.com/tote-bags-for-terr…a-political-event/

Concord Monitor, “West End Farm Trail facing potential closure after long-running dispute”: www.concordmonitor.com/2026/10/13/we…APxyS21UjVWPI

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