Chase is joined on the show by “Up to Us” national competition participants Evan Rufrano and Brittany Brown, Megan Shea, who is responsible for running the competition, Concord Coalition Executive Director Robert L. Bixby and New Hampshire State Director Tyler Sweeney. They discuss the “Up to Us” program, which is a non-partisan initiative that empowers college students to promote fiscal sustainability and have their voices heard on the nation’s fiscal challenges.

