The Red Sox held on for a 4-3 win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS and Chris takes listeners inside the celebration with Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. He also talks with Steve Pearce about the group’s chemistry, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill about the rivakry, and Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke about his relationship with Alex Cora.

Share this: Share

Reddit