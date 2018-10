Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Director of Economic Policy Shai Akabas and Director of the Progressive Policy Institute’s Center for Funding America’s Future Ben Ritz. They discuss PPI’s latest report on forward-looking government investments, BPC’s Funding Our Future Initiative and the Domenici-Rivlin Debt Reduction Task Force.

