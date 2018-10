Matt and Chris talk about the Red Sox ALCS match-up with the Astros, the Pats thrilling win over KC and the Celtics season opener. Chris takes listeners inside the ALCS with convos with Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vazquez, Ryan Brasier, Alex Bregman and Charlie Morton. He also stops by the Celtics practice facility to chat with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

